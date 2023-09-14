Watch Now
Why Hurts made Time100 Next list of stars
Sean Gregory, Senior Sports Correspondent at Time Magazine, talks about interviewing Jalen Hurts for the Time100 Next list of up-and-coming stars and Deion Sanders' star.
Up Next
Galaxy Brains: Jets all-in on Wilson for how long?
Galaxy Brains: Jets all-in on Wilson for how long?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter embark on the latest brain expansion, pondering the New York Jets' commitment to Zach Wilson, the greater significance behind Joe Burrow's haircut, and Mike Tomlin's "football justice."
Wright still full steam ahead on Chiefs
Wright still full steam ahead on Chiefs
Nick Wright calls in to explain why he's still confident in the Chiefs despite their opening loss to the Lions and discuss NFL and NBA topics.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Although the Browns are favored, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think the Steelers have too much on the line at home than to take a loss in Week 2.
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers & Jay Croucher run through Berry's Week 2 QB Love and Hate lists with Dak Prescott's opponent, the New York Jets defense, putting him on the latter list.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catchers
Ridley leads Berry's Week 2 pass catchers
Matthew Berry explains what he loves about Calvin Ridley, Zach Ertz and more pass catchers around the NFL in Week 2.
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk about running backs that crack Berry's Love List for Week 2 including Nick Chubb who was involved in the pass game last week.