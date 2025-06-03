 Skip navigation
Top News

Dodgers Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Guardians at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 3
Pittsburgh Pirates v. San Diego Padres
Astros at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 3
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Karl-Anthony Towns shines in NYC debut

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_roto_belmontpreview_250603.jpg
Sovereignty a strong bet to win Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_sinnervbublik_250603.jpg
Can Bublik upset Sinner in French Open quarters?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

How to bet Djokovic-Zverev 'blockbuster'

June 3, 2025 11:34 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack the betting approach of choice for the titanic French Open men's quarterfinal matchup between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_roto_belmontpreview_250603.jpg
01:24
Sovereignty a strong bet to win Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_sinnervbublik_250603.jpg
01:48
Can Bublik upset Sinner in French Open quarters?
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
nbc_pft_kylepittsinjury_250603.jpg
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
nbc_pft_shedeursanderspredraft_250603.jpg
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
nbc_pft_mcdanielsdiggs_250603.jpg
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
nbc_pft_stefondiggsota_250603.jpg
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
nbc_pft_offensivelineaward_250603.jpg
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
nbc_pft_lionsconcernmeter_250603.jpg
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
nbc_pft_lions2025schedule_250603.jpg
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_campbelllionsturnovers_250603.jpg
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
nbc_pft_frankragnowretires_250603.jpg
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
nbc_pl_bestgoaleachteam_250603.jpg
08:14
Every team’s best goal from the PL season
nbc_moto_deegan_250602.jpg
11:48
Can Deegan secure a perfect Motocross season?
nbc_moto_title24tomac_250602.jpg
07:28
Tomac’s ride at Hangtown a tale of two motos
nbc_moto_title24plessinger_250602.jpg
05:01
Plessinger’s confidence growing in Motocross
nbc_golf_springfield_recap_250602v2.jpg
04:40
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
nbc_golf_highlights_lewis_250602.jpg
05:57
What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_matt_vogt_intrv_250602.jpg
02:40
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
nbc_golf_nicholas_intrv_250602.jpg
03:24
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
nbc_golf_howell_intrv_250602.jpg
01:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
07:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker