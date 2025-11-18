 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact
NFL: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_jamorant_251118.jpg
Morant injury adds to Grizzlies’ early-season woes
nbc_rbs_giannis_251118.jpg
Giannis loss may affect fantasy value of teammates
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hall's Olympic dreams realized at Beijing 2022

November 18, 2025 03:24 PM
Freestyle skier Alex Hall looks back on his slopestyle run that yielded gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Related Videos

oly_fr_gubeijinglookback_final.jpg
07:54
Gu relives history-making runs at Beijing 2022
oly_frmba_stevensonbeilookback.jpg
05:45
Freeskier Stevenson was born to be a thrill-seeker
oly_ssw_jacksonbowelookback.jpg
09:12
Jackson and Bowe always will share a special bond
oly_ssw1000_slc_leerdamwin.jpg
02:50
Leerdam, Kok finish gold-silver in 1000m in SLC
oly_cumen_casperwins_251116.jpg
06:58
Team Casper dethrones Team Shuster at U.S. Trials
team_pursuit_ar_251116.jpg
04:06
USA smashes women’s team pursuit American record
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251116.jpg
07:15
Liu claims first Grand Prix title at Skate America
manga_raw_251116.jpg
12:39
Manganello edges out women’s mass start win in SLC
kok_wr_251116.jpg
03:26
Kok breaks 500m world record, Jackson sets US mark
team_pursuit_wr_251116.jpg
06:19
USA breaks own men’s team pursuit world record
oly_cumen_trialsshusterv2_251115.jpg
07:36
Team Shuster survives Team Casper, forces Game 3
Oly_fswom_skateamerica_Liushort_251115.jpg
06:16
Liu in 2nd after emotional SP at Skate America
Oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251115_V2.jpg
03:20
Jordan Stolz speeds to 500m win in Salt Lake City
Oly_ssm1500_slc_stolzwin_251115.jpg
03:58
Jordan Stolz clinches third gold at World Cup open
oly_cuwom_trailspeterson_251115.jpg
09:44
Team Peterson wins series vs. Cousins at Trials
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
22:14
Team Dwyer/Emt sweeps Team Ricker/Samsa
oly_ssm1000_stolzwin_251114.jpg
02:10
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at World Cup open
oly_cumen_milantrialsvod_251114.jpg
12:45
Team Casper grabs Game 1 vs. Team Shuster
oly_fsmen_jasonbrown_251114.jpg
06:38
Brown delights Skate America crowd with Riverdance
loubineaud_wr_251114_raw.jpg
07:52
Loubineaud dashes to dominant 5000m world record
dawson_5000m_ar_251114.jpg
07:29
Dawson breaks his own 5000m American record in SLC
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins at curling Trials
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
oly_fsmen_japan_kagiyamafree_251108.jpg
09:25
Kagiyama’s free skate wins 4th NHK Trophy title
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
oly_cu_wickedpromo.jpg
30
Curlers Thiesse and Dropkin spellbound by Erivo
oly_fs_liuwickedpromo.jpg
29
Liu defies gravity in ‘Wicked’ winter wonderland

Latest Clips

nbc_rbs_jamorant_251118.jpg
01:48
Morant injury adds to Grizzlies’ early-season woes
nbc_rbs_giannis_251118.jpg
01:51
Giannis loss may affect fantasy value of teammates
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:24
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:31
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:36
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
01:21
George makes season debut for 76ers
nbc_csu_ramsseahawks_251118.jpg
15:49
Breaking down Darnold’s four INTs against Rams
Lionsthumb.jpg
04:56
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
14:30
How Eagles’ front four, secondary dominated Lions
nbc_roto_sunsatblazers_251118.jpg
02:17
Lean on Suns to beat Trail Blazers, take the over
nbc_roto_viksatpackers_251118.jpg
01:58
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
nbc_roto_brownsatraiders_251118.jpg
02:21
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_cowboysrecapv2_251118.jpg
07:12
Is it time to panic about Jeanty?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251118.jpg
01:18
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12
nbc_roto_grizzliesatspurs_251118.jpg
02:01
Grizzlies-Spurs line ‘overinflated’ minus Wemby
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiverwire_251118.jpg
07:00
Pierce, Mooney are best WRs available on waivers
nbc_roto_eaglesatcowboys_251118.jpg
02:00
Krick: It’s ‘Eagles or nothing’ against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_restwaiverwire_251118.jpg
13:21
Tuten, Tucker can be valuable off waivers
nbc_roto_giantsatlionsv2_251118.jpg
01:42
Bet against Giants vs. Lions if Winston starts
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251118.jpg
01:45
Vassell, Wemby continue to soar for Spurs
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_ffhh_wilsonwaierwire_251118.jpg
09:19
Wilson, Gainwell could benefit from opportunity
nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
03:17
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
02:06
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
02:07
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?