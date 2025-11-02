 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free

November 1, 2025 10:35 PM
American Bradie Tennell sits fourth after her free skate routine at Skate Canada, compiling a score of 195.07 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Related Videos

levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_cfb_uscvsnebraska_251101.jpg
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_251101.jpg
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
nbc_cfb_uscfourthdownstop_251101.jpg
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
nbc_nba_houbos_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
nbc_cfb_uscsecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
nbc_nba_orlwsh_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_251101.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_hoc_ndmichmensv2_251101.jpg
10:13
HLs: Notre Dame falls in OT vs. No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cfb_usctouchdownandtwopoint_251101.jpg
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska
nbc_nba_gswvsind_251101.jpg
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
nbc_cfb_nebraskafourthdownstop_251101.jpg
35
Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down
nbc_cfb_playoffrankings_251101.jpg
02:52
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_indianamd_251101.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Indiana dominates Maryland
nbc_horse_fmturf_251101.jpg
02:21
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
nbc_cfb_nebraskasecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:06
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC
nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
51
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
nbc_horse_dirtmile_251101.jpg
03:53
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish
nbc_horse_breederscupmile_251101.jpg
03:47
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
nbc_pl_update_251101.jpg
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
nbc_horse_longinestrophypres_251101.jpg
02:26
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation