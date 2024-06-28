 Skip navigation
Top News

GYMNASTICS-USA-OLY-2024
Frederick Richard achieves a first at Olympic Gymnastics Trials with 52-year history at stake
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper hurts hamstring on final play of Phillies’ 7-4 loss to Marlins
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_atm200_trials_bednarekheat_240627.jpg
Bednarek tops 200m heat to qualify for semis
oly24_atwsc_trials_final_240627.jpg
Constien outlasts competition to win 3000m steeple
oly24_atm200_trials_lylesheat_240627.jpg
Lyles continues his torrid pace in 200m at Trials

Watch Now

Knighton impresses during 200m heat at U.S. Trials

June 27, 2024 11:22 PM
Erriyon Knighton's time of 20.15 seconds in his men's 200m heat race at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials was second only to that of Noah Lyles's time of 20.10 seconds.