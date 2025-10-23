 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251023.jpg
Croskey-Merritt, Judkins could have rough weeks
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251023.jpg
Croskey-Merritt, Judkins could have rough weeks
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds

October 23, 2025 09:05 AM
Algeria's Kaylia Nemour scored 15.166 on her bars routine at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, finishing fourth overall in the women's all-around competition.

Related Videos

oly_gawia_worlds_melnikovav3_251023.jpg
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
oly_gawia_worlds_wong.jpg
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawia_worlds_caylor_251023.jpg
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
hashimotoswapper.jpg
08:51
Hashimoto makes history with all-around gold
oly_gamia_worlds_boheng_251022.jpg
08:26
Boheng swipes silver at world championships
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_251019.jpg
05:48
Walsh rides breaststroke to 200m IM World Cup win
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwrintv_251019.jpg
47
McKeown: Smith’s presence ‘pushed me’ to WR
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_251019.jpg
06:04
Hobson glides to win in 200m free at Westmont
oly_sww100f_katedouglasswrv2_201019.jpg
06:04
Douglass sets new world record in 100m freestyle
oly_sww200bk_kayleemckeownwr_251019.jpg
05:55
McKeown, Smith battle for 200m back world record
oly_sww100bu_gretchenwalshfinal_251019.jpg
04:24
Walsh wins 100m fly for second week in a row
oly_swm400im_shanecasas_251019.jpg
08:12
Casas blitzes to 400m medley PB in win at Westmont
oly_fsmen_francegp_malininfree_250119.jpg
10:21
Malinin obliterates competition in French GP win
oly_sww100br_worldaqv2_251018.jpg
06:29
Douglass cruises to strong 100m breaststroke win
oly_swm100f_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:05
Alexy staves off Guiliano for 100m free win
oly_sww50bu_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:37
Walsh dominates 50m fly in World Cup at Westmont
oly_swm200im_worldaqv3_251018.jpg
06:10
Casas races to ‘emphatic’ men’s 200m IM win
oly_sww100bk_worldaq_251018.jpg
05:38
Smith ties own world record to win 100m backstroke
oly_sww200f_worldaq_251018.jpg
07:06
O’Callaghan surges for 200m free WR at Westmont
nbc_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251018.jpg
06:25
Malinin sparkles in men’s short skate program
oly_fswom_isabeaulevitofree_251018.jpg
07:22
Levito finishes fourth at 2025 Grand Prix France
oly_swm100im_scasasusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
oly_sww100im_gwalshusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
oly_sww100br_kdouglasswin_251017.jpg
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
beau_levito_france.jpg
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_oly_gymfeature_251015.jpg
18:27
U.S. women’s gymnastics team selection for worlds
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
05:00
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_csu_dalvsden_251023.jpg
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_csu_tbvsno_251023.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nygvsphi_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_clevsne_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvshou_251023.jpg
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
nbc_roto_bte_gbatpitt_251023.jpg
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_nyjvscin_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_bufvscar_251023.jpg
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysvbroncos_251023.jpg
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
nbc_csu_chivsbal_251023.jpg
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_miavsatl_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_minvslacv2_251023.jpg
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_251023.jpg
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
nbc_cfb_nwstonepkg_251023.jpg
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_pft_vikingschargersv2_251023.jpg
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
nbc_pft_fulltroyintv_251023.jpg
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
nbc_pft_ravenslockerroomv3_251023.jpg
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
nbc_pft_steelersfieldv2_251023.jpg
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
nbc_pft_tushpush_251023.jpg
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251023.jpg
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
nbc_pft_gofftrickplay_251023.jpg
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
nbc_pft_onsidekicktalks_251023__046569.jpg
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives