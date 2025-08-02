 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
Iowa Xfinity results: Sam Mayer collects first victory of season
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
Iowa Xfinity results: Sam Mayer collects first victory of season
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win

August 2, 2025 06:34 PM
Lexy Halladay-Lowry emerged victorious in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, running a time of 9:09.14.

Related Videos

oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
oly_swm200bk_worlds_hubertkos_250801.jpg
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
oly_swm200br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250801.jpg
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
oly_sww200bk_worlds_clairecurzan_250801.jpg
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
oly_sww100f_worlds_marritsteenbergen__250801.jpg
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
oly_sww4x200f_teamaustralia_250731.jpg
13:12
Australia edges U.S. in women’s 4x200m free relay
oly_sww50bk_berkoff_250731.jpg
04:45
Berkoff, Smith finish 1-2 for U.S. in 50m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglasssemi_250731.jpg
05:47
Douglass second-fastest in 200m breaststroke semis

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_cedric_250801.jpg
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
nbc_roto_closer_250801.jpg
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
nbc_roto_carlos_250801.jpg
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
nbc_cyc_tdffemme_stage7_250801.jpg
27:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_cfb_big10_illbielemaint_250801.jpg
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
02:03
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets