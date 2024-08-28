Paralympics reach City of Light for the first time

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at U.S. Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bet it in a Minute: CU-NDSU Week 1
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at U.S. Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bet it in a Minute: CU-NDSU Week 1
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Paralympics
Close
Watch Now
Paralympics reach City of Light for the first time
August 28, 2024 01:13 PM
For the first time ever, the City of Light is playing host to the Paralympics and the greatest athletes on the planet, who are ready to compete and inspire.
Close Ad