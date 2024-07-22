 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 2.43.44 PM.png
Three years after being denied as U.S. Junior alternate, Mack Edwards shines around Oakland Hills’ South
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Kyle Larson’s master drive ends with a memorable photo after Brickyard 400 win
Matas Buzelis
Post-Summer League writer roundtable

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_golf_gc_xanderseg_240722.jpg
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 2.43.44 PM.png
Three years after being denied as U.S. Junior alternate, Mack Edwards shines around Oakland Hills’ South
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Kyle Larson’s master drive ends with a memorable photo after Brickyard 400 win
Matas Buzelis
Post-Summer League writer roundtable

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_golf_gc_xanderseg_240722.jpg
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team USA narrowly dodges upset vs. South Sudan

July 22, 2024 02:04 PM
In its penultimate Olympic basketball exhibition game, Team USA beat South Sudan 101-100 with LeBron James landing a game-winning layup.