 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Oregon
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship

Top Clips

nbc_usmnt_extendedhl_241012.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Panama (En Español)
nbc_cfb_lanningint_241012.jpg
Lanning ‘crazy proud’ after defeating OSU
nbc_cfb_gabrieltd_241012.jpg
Gabriel runs it in for 27-yard score vs. OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Oregon
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship

Top Clips

nbc_usmnt_extendedhl_241012.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Panama (En Español)
nbc_cfb_lanningint_241012.jpg
Lanning ‘crazy proud’ after defeating OSU
nbc_cfb_gabrieltd_241012.jpg
Gabriel runs it in for 27-yard score vs. OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Penn State showed 'fight' in big win over USC

October 12, 2024 09:46 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew highlights what they learned about Penn State in the team's Week 7 comeback victory over USC at the Coliseum.