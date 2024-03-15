 Skip navigation
Oliver Marmol
Oliver Marmol given 2-year contract extension through 2026 by Cardinals
Danny Jansen
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has bone fracture in wrist, could miss opening day
Marcus Freeman
Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

nbc_mcbb_msuvpurduehl_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue outlasts Michigan State
nbc_imsa_sebring12quals_240315.jpg
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying
nbc_golf_clarkinterview_240315.jpg
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players

Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring

March 15, 2024 02:20 PM
Pipo Derani was "a bit surprised" to win pole for the Twelve Hours of Sebring and discusses how having control of the race start affects his outlook for the main event.