Miami worth a bet to win AFC East?
Brad Spielberger from PFF joins Bet the EDGE to sift through the current AFC East futures, and whether it's finally time to fade the Bills as the division gains more parity, especially if Aaron Rodgers joins the fray.
Hard to pass on Packers market vs. Giants on MNF
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down the betting markets (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants and Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins in a pair of Week 14 Monday Night Football games.
What to expect in evenly-matched DAL-BUF game
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the market will treat the Cowboys-Bills Week 15 matchup and which team deserves to be the favorite entering that contest.
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are both backing underdogs on the moneyline in Week 14, with Jay taking the Jets while getting 'enough' from Zach Wilson and Drew riding with the Bills against the Chiefs on Bet the Edge.
Seahawks an enticing underdog bet vs. 49ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the Seattle Seahawks are a solid bet at +10.5 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers despite a talent difference between the two teams.
Hammer the Under in Steelers vs. Patriots on TNF
The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots should be ugly, and Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are accordingly taking the under (set at 30 by DraftKings Sportsbook).
Early movement in Michigan-Bama CFP betting market
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the Michigan vs. Alabama College Football Playoff semifinal betting market, which is difficult to time properly due to some early movement.
Washington a ‘tasty’ bet to cover vs. Texas in CFP
Vaughn Dalzell is already liking the early over/under in the Texas vs. Washington College Football Playoff semifinal, and Drew Dinsick thinks a long rest for Michael Penix Jr. makes the Huskies a good bet.
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
Between quarterback injuries, uncertain weather and more, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick aren't totally sure what to make of Jaguars-Browns.
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
The Buccaneers' strengths and weaknesses line up well in their matchup with the Falcons to the point that Tampa Bay could be a solid underdog bet.