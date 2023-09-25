 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Blowout loss exposes target on Deion's, CU's back

September 25, 2023 03:31 PM
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Deion Sanders and Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon, inevitable given the target on the Buffaloes' back -- but they argue it's still early in Coach Prime and CU's ascension.
nbc_bfa_lastclip_230925.jpg
7:29
Smith: Don’t see it working in Chicago for Fields
nbc_bfa_cowcar_230925.jpg
7:39
Cowboys’ upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
nbc_bfa_taylorswift_230925.jpg
4:03
Internet breaks as Swift visits Arrowhead, Kelce
nbc_bfa_usher_230925.jpg
4:38
Usher is great fit for Super Bowl halftime show
nbc_bfa_dolbro_230925.jpg
11:13
Smith: Payton, Broncos had blowout coming
nbc_bfa_deionsandersbonus_230922.jpg
16:10
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head
nbc_bfa_ajabook_230922.jpg
11:50
Wilson shows Black women can be authentic selves
nbc_bfa_dpoy_230922.jpg
5:21
Wilson ‘deserving’ of WNBA DPOY
nbc_bfa_wnbaawardmip_230922.jpg
3:48
WNBA MIP was close battle between Sabally, Canada
alyssathomassunbfa.jpg
9:51
Sun know how to battle through adversity
nbc_bfa_fosterbrasbyliberty_230922.jpg
5:54
Liberty overcome stingy Mystics in WNBA Playoffs
nbc_bfa_tnfrecap_230922.jpg
11:11
Are Purdy, San Francisco 49ers overhyped?
