Butler's hair, Bucks highlight NBA Media Day
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Natalie discuss the biggest storylines from NBA Media Day, including Jimmy Butler's hair and the Milwaukee Bucks with the addition of Damian Lillard.
Officiating in Jets-Chiefs, Swift being NFL jinx
Charles McDonald joins Brother From Another to discuss the officiating in the Jets vs. Chiefs game and if Taylor Swift being in attendance had anything to do with the way the game was called.
Why do Jones and the Giants look ‘so bad?’
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard "The NFL Chick" break down the Giants' blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 and what Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones need to do to turn things around.
Carroll vs. Russ, Seattle’s big win over Giants
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard "The NFL Chick," discuss the varying levels of success between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson since their split and Seattle's big win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Wilson’s play a ‘moral victory’ in Jets’ loss?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Zach Wilson's outplaying Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, despite his New York Jets losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith assess where the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick go from here after a 1-3 start, with their dynasty fully in the rearview mirror and the future uncertain.
MIL or BOS the beast of East after Holiday trade?
After the Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday, Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate between them and the Milwaukee Bucks as the best team in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Stroud excelling while Young off to slow start
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Mike Hill heap praise onto C.J. Stroud's excellent start to his NFL career with the Houston Texans while expressing optimism that Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will right the ship.
Coach Prime, CU shouldn’t be immune from criticism
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Mike Hill break down Colorado's loss to USC, in which the Buffaloes' clock management cost them late -- praising Deion Sanders but arguing he's not immune from criticism.
Warriors working to bring WNBA team to Bay Area
Terrika Foster-Brasby and Natalie discuss the Golden State Warriors finalizing an agreement to bring a WNBA team to the Bay Area and what expansion could mean for the league.
How will Sanders and Colorado respond against USC?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Deion Sanders' comments on his detractors and how Colorado can respond on Saturday against Caleb Williams and USC.
Is the WNBA MVP voting process flawed?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby to discuss the controversial WNBA MVP race between Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas and the varied criteria voters use when picking their MVP.