Watch Now
Will the Nuggets get back to the NBA Finals soon?
The Nuggets' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves means the NBA won't have its first repeat champion since 2018, prompting Michael Smith and Michael Holley to wonder when Denver will get back to the Finals.
Up Next
Smith: Bronny ‘can’t be that naive’ on draft stock
Smith: Bronny 'can't be that naive' on draft stock
Michael Smith isn't begrudging Bronny James for thinking NBA general managers won't draft him just to try to land LeBron James, but he says that the superstar's son must understand the business decision at play.
Wolves shake losing reputation with win v. Nuggets
Wolves shake losing reputation with win v. Nuggets
A few Minnesota Timberwolves players had built losing reputations, but their gritty win over the Denver Nuggets, down 3-2 in the series and then 20 points in a road Game 7, proved the opposite, Michael Smith says.
Mavs’ Irving one of the NBA Playoffs’ best stories
Mavs' Irving one of the NBA Playoffs' best stories
Michael Smith and Michael Holley never saw this coming from Kyrie Irving, with his leadership complementing Luka Doncic helping the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals. Plus, the two make NBA Finals picks.
Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces
Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces
Michael Smith is flabbergasted that the WNBA is investigating the city of Las Vegas sponsoring the Aces with $100,000 per player, arguing that the league should be thanking the city instead of probing.
Wilson a ‘megastar’ with on-court play, Nike shoe
Wilson a 'megastar' with on-court play, Nike shoe
Brother From Another dives into Las Vegas Aces 'megastar' A'ja Wilson's dominant performance in the Aces' WNBA regular-season opener and how she landed a signature shoe deal with Nike.
Clark had ‘welcome to WNBA moment’ in debut
Clark had 'welcome to WNBA moment' in debut
Brother From Another discusses Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut where she struggled with her shot and committed 10 turnovers in the Indiana Fever's loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Doncic’s gutty performance carrying Mavericks
Doncic's gutty performance carrying Mavericks
Brother From Another discusses Luka Doncic's performance in the NBA Playoffs and how the Dallas Mavericks superstar has carried the team to the cusp of a Western Conference Finals appearance.
James’ 2024 NBA Draft journey showing nepotism
James' 2024 NBA Draft journey showing nepotism
Brother From Another looks at Bronny James' NBA Draft journey and how the situation with his father LeBron James shows the importance of nepotism in the Black community.
BOS-NY Conference Finals would be NBA’s dream
BOS-NY Conference Finals would be NBA's dream
Brother From Another looks ahead to a possible Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals matchup and why it would be a dream for the NBA.
Jokic is playing like the MVP he is vs. Minnesota
Jokic is playing like the MVP he is vs. Minnesota
Brother From Another discusses Nikola Jokic's performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves and how the MVP is putting the Denver Nuggets on his back during the playoffs.
Inside the current NBA coaching carousel
Inside the current NBA coaching carousel
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the rotation of NBA head coaches, including whether JJ Redick could become the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the impact of the Phoenix Suns hiring Mike Budenholzer.
Goff ‘deserves every penny’ of contract extension
Goff 'deserves every penny' of contract extension
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Detroit Lions signing Jared Goff to a 4-year, $212 million extension, and why the signal caller has earned the recognition that comes with the new contract.