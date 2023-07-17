Watch Now
Curry, Tiger best Black community golf ambassador?
Natalie and Michael discuss Steph Curry's American Century Championship win and debate whether Curry is a better ambassador for golf in the Black community than Tiger Woods.
Hubbard: Devaluation of RB position ‘unfair’
Reeta Hubbard joins Michael to discuss the devaluation of the running back position amid an unfavorable market for names such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, J.K. Dobbins and Dalvin Cook.
Michael: Embiid’s comment ‘raised eyebrows’
Reeta Hubbard and Michael discuss Joel Embiid's recent "Philly or anywhere else" comment and whether it's just frustration or a sign of a future split between the NBA MVP and the 76ers.
Zion’s post underscores mental health dialogue
Michael and Natalie talk about Zion Williamson's worrying Instagram post referencing suicide and the need to destigmatize conversations about mental health, including in sports.
Natalie: WNBA All-Star Weekend was ‘electric’
Natalie and Michael recap WNBA All-Star Weekend, where an "electric" atmosphere demonstrated the league's increasing popularity. They also discuss whether anyone can challenge the Las Vegas Aces in the second half.
Will Hopkins move the needle for the Titans?
Mike Jones and Tashan Reed of The Athletic join Michael to discuss DeAndre Hopkins' move to the Titans and what it means for both sides.
Are long-term NFL RB deals a thing of the past?
With Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley not signing extensions before Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, Mike Jones and Tashan Reed of The Athletic join Michael to discuss the long-term NFL running back market.
Stewart among stars at WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet
Natfluential speaks with Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Plum and other stars at the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet.
Team Stewart discusses Griner, WNBA All-Star Game
Hear from Team Stewart members Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu on what to expect from the WNBA All-Star Game, the Orange Carpet and the WNBA's new partnership with Mielle.
Ionescu’s 3-point strategy pays off with record 37
Sabrina Ionescu's strategy in Friday's WNBA 3-Point Contest was to "make as many as I can" -- and she did exactly that. Natfluential spoke with Ionescu before and after her record-setting 37-point round and contest win.
Reacting to Commanders sale hitting legal snag
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the latest on the Washington Commanders after hitting a legal snag and if this could threaten the potential sale of the team.
Expectations for 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to preview the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, breaking down any surprise participants, anticipation surrounding the event and which team they expect to come out on top