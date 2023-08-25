 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
TOUR Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm tired of money talk: ‘It’s more about winning’
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley making strong bid for Ryder Cup, in hunt at Tour Champ

Top Clips

bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
bfasunliberty.jpg
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
TOUR Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm tired of money talk: ‘It’s more about winning’
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley making strong bid for Ryder Cup, in hunt at Tour Champ

Top Clips

bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
bfasunliberty.jpg
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curry vs. Magic: The great point guard debate

August 25, 2023 06:51 PM
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby join the greatest point guard debate and whether Stephen Curry will eventually surpass Magic Johnson as the best at the position.
Up Next
bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
5:22
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
Now Playing
bfasunliberty.jpg
3:37
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mvprace_230825.jpg
5:52
Wilson, Stewart, Thomas race of WNBA MVP tight
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_colts_230825.jpg
6:23
Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
Now Playing
bfabushlawsuit.jpg
9:51
The NCAA ‘unserious’ for denying Bush his Heisman
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajawilson_230823.jpg
7:08
Wilson determined to be one of WNBA’s greats
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonathantaylortrade_230823.jpg
9:13
Will Colts actually end up trading Taylor?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_49ersqbs_230823.jpg
4:02
What next for Lance after Darnold wins backup job?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jimharbaughsuspension_230823.jpg
3:28
Jim Harbaugh uniquely intense and competitive
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_shacarririchardson_230823.jpg
9:16
Richardson embodying maturity and growth
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_johnharbaughravens_230823.jpg
6:21
Ravens’ Harbaugh taking preseason too seriously?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_samhowell_230821.jpg
4:15
Howell’s potential as Washington’s starter
Now Playing