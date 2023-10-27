 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
Look back on Chastain’s video game move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
Look back on Chastain’s video game move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Future of women's sports, basketball is bright

October 27, 2023 06:58 PM
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the rising popularity of women's basketball and women's sports, driven by the WNBA Finals and stars like A'ja Wilson as well as the college game with stars like Angel Reese.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
8:09
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_howard_231027__610640.jpg
7:42
Double standards, misdirection in Howard dialogue
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027__714616.jpg
6:08
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_buckssixers_231027__832701.jpg
9:21
Harden-less 76ers narrowly fall to Lillard, Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tnfreax_231027.jpg
12:46
Was Allen, Bills’ TNF win over Bucs convincing?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mostertv3_231026.jpg
10:52
Mostert: Dolphins have fun with high speed
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_marharjrv2_231026.jpg
4:31
Hill makes Heisman case for Harrison
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_battlewembanyama_231026.jpg
6:45
How does Wembanyama develop his game?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_battleceltics_231026__511750.jpg
5:15
Tatum, Porzingis can lead Celtics over hump
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_michiganstealing_231026.jpg
10:22
Michigan the best CFB team regardless of scandal
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_coldeion_231026.jpg
9:02
Deion, Colorado on quest for bowl eligibility
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sunsknockoffgswv2_231025.jpg
8:48
Gauging Suns ceiling after knocking off Warriors
Now Playing