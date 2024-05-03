Watch Now
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Michael Holley and Michael Smith call out Patrick Beverley after the Bucks guard threw the ball at a fan near the end of Milwaukee’s elimination defeat and refused to talk to a reporter afterward.
Embiid is the constant in 76ers’ failures
After another playoff defeat in which he was physically compromised, it’s fair to wonder if Joel Embiid will ever get over the hump with the Philadelphia 76ers.
What are Pacers’ chances of beating Knicks?
Michael Smith is looking forward to a potential Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Final, but Michael Holley warns against overlooking the Indiana Pacers.
Is Brunson the Knicks’ long-sought superstar?
Not long ago, the Jalen Brunson signing was seen as an overpay by the Knicks. Now, Brunson is putting up huge numbers in leading the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Knicks beat 76ers in classic playoff series
Michael Holley and Michael Smith express their love for the immaculate East Coast basketball vibe and competition of the Knicks-76ers playoff series.
Parker announces retirement from WNBA
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill reflect on Candace Parker's 16-season WNBA career, and the ways she has shaped the women's game on and off the court.
Clippers ‘showed gumption’ in Game 4 win vs. Mavs
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the evenly-matched series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, specifically the strength of James Harden's performance.
‘No excuses’ for Eagles, Sirianni next season
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, which has created a team of young talent that is "well-positioned" to continue to revamp and reload.
Commanders get crucial ‘value picks’ in NFL draft
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, and why the Washington Commanders deserve credit for selecting crucial pieces to fill their positions of need.
NYG focus on playmakers instead of a QB in draft
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to explain that the New York Giants did not take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft because they wanted to invest in offensive weapons.
Knicks ‘wanted it more’ vs. 76ers in Game 4
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Knicks taking a 3-1 series lead over the 76ers, and break down what is going right for New York and wrong for Philadelphia.
Suns are ‘stuck’ following playoffs sweep
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Phoenix Suns being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs, and assess where Kevin Durant and the team goes from here.
Edwards leadership of Timberwolves is ‘refreshing’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves dominant performance over the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, and the crucial role Anthony Edwards has played in the team's success.