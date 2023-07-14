Watch Now
Plum, WNBA players struggling to get ASG tickets
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker explain why it could be a good sign that players like Kelsey Plum are having trouble scoring tickets to the WNBA All-Star Game.
Stewart among stars at WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet
Natalie Edie speaks with Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Plum and other stars at the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet.
Team Stewart discusses Griner, WNBA All-Star Game
Hear from Team Stewart members Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu on what to expect from the WNBA All-Star Game, the Orange Carpet and the WNBA's new partnership with Mielle.
Ionescu made ‘as many as I can’ in 3-Point Contest
Sabrina Ionescu's strategy in Friday's WNBA 3-Point Contest was to "make as many as I can" -- and she did exactly that. Natalie Edie spoke with Ionescu before and after her record-setting 37-point round and contest win.
Reacting to Commanders sale hitting legal snag
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the latest on the Washington Commanders after hitting a legal snag and if this could threaten the potential sale of the team.
Expectations for 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to preview the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, breaking down any surprise participants, anticipation surrounding the event and which team they expect to come out on top
‘About time’ WNBA got beauty partner in Mielle
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker react to the WNBA's new multi-year with Mielle Organics, which will serve as the league's first textured haircare partner.
Lynn continues to raise bar after Williams’ deal
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson praise Nicole Lynn after Quinnen Williams' recent contract extension and how she continues to raise the bar as a sports agent.
Hamlin at ESPYS was ‘moment of the night’
Damar Hamlin presenting the Pat Tillman award for Service to the Buffalo Bills' was the moment of the 2023 ESPY Awards, per Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson.
‘We all knew’ LeBron was not retiring
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to LeBron James' dramatic announcement at the 2023 ESPY Awards on his return to the NBA for the upcoming season.
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’
The New York Jets will be on 'Hard Knocks' and Michael Holley has a bold bet regarding the team's playoff chances.
Embiid opens up about Harden; Morant update
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss whether Joel Embiid is upset at James Harden for his trade request and Ja Morant potentially going with a problematic defense in his case.