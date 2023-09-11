Watch Now
Tagovailoa outplays Herbert in Week 1 win
Lawrence Jackson Jr. explains why the Dolphins’ win over the Chargers exemplified why he believes Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than Justin Herbert.
Gauff’s US Open win was a ‘powerful’ moment
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Coco Gauff's US Open victory and why they are inspired by the 19-year-old tennis star.
Cowboys proved they’re among NFC elite vs. Giants
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the Cowboys’ dominant shutout of the Giants to open the 2023 season.
Can Browns win AFC North after beating Bengals?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Lawrence Jackson Jr. examine the hierarchy of the AFC North after the Browns’ surprising win over the Bengals.
Sanders reinforcing credibility as a coach
Colorado’s win over Nebraska proved the Buffaloes aren’t one-trick ponies and that Deion Sanders is a legitimate head coach aside from the hype.
Purdy, 49ers don’t miss a beat vs. Steelers
Brock Purdy and the 49ers trounced the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 1. Is San Francisco primed to achieve their championship expectations?
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson break down the race for the WNBA MVP Award, between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas.
Gauff isn’t ‘next Serena,’ she’s made her own name
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson heap praise onto Coco Gauff, who's earned a spot in the US Open final at 19 years old and has become a star in her own right.
How shocking really is Team USA’s loss to Germany?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to Team USA's loss to Germany in the FIBA World Cup, arguing that the defeat isn't that much of a shocker after all.
Coach Prime hype already paying off for Colorado
Jason Johnson joins Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith to analyze Deion Sanders' early Colorado tenure and the public perception of the "moneymaker" Coach Prime.
Burrow’s contract another step in Bengals’ rebrand
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith discuss Joe Burrow's record-breaking contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith react to the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. How much concern is there for the Chiefs after the Week 1 loss?