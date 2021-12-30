 Skip navigation
Week 17 preview: Chiefs vs. Bengals

December 30, 2021 01:20 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC blockbuster matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, where the Bengals will look to snap the Chiefs' eight-game win streak.
