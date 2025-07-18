Watch Now
What's next for NFLPA after Howell's resignation?
Mike Florio weighs in on what's next for the NFLPA after the resignation of Lloyd Howell Jr., discussing options for the next executive director, and what could happen to JC Tretter.
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
Mike Florio dives into how the NFL might handle Rashee Rice's sentence after pleading guilty to a Dallas hit-and-run case and the various outcomes at play regarding the Chiefs WR.
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
Mike Florio breaks down what T.J. Watt's historic contract extension with the Steelers means for Cowboys' star Micah Parsons' next contract, exploring what Parsons' AAV could be and why a holdout could be looming.
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
Mike Florio reviews the contract details around T.J. Watt's extension with the Steelers and why the timing of the deal could have foreshadowed a holdout if unsuccessful.
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to explore player non-negotiables in the next collective bargaining agreement, if star quarterback holdouts could force owners' hands for fully guaranteed deals, and much more.
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
Mike Florio reacts to Lloyd Howell's resignation as NFLPA Executive Director and assesses which "tipping points" forced his exit from the players' association after just two years on the job.
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
Mike Florio unpacks the need for the NFL to consider laws in other countries where they play international games, players signing shorter deals, and more.
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
Mike Florio weighs in on 2025 second-round draft pick Alfred Collins finally signing with the 49ers, exploring what the delayed contract means for future NFL draft picks.
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
Mike Florio examines the Washington Commanders' reported acquisition of All-Pro linebacker Von Miller and what the lack of information being released might mean for his contract.
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
Mike Florio explains why Najee Harris' eye injury is "weird" as the Chargers RB will open training camp on the non-football injury list and why Los Angeles must "make some assessments" on the situation.