Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ons Jabeur, battling injuries and unhappy on the court, taking a hiatus from women’s tennis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ons Jabeur, battling injuries and unhappy on the court, taking a hiatus from women’s tennis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
July 18, 2025 02:34 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses the finalized Los Angeles Chargers' rookie deal with second-round pick Tre Harris. Harris will start as wide receiver following Mike Williams' retirement.
Related Videos
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
03:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
03:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
02:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
Latest Clips
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2
03:11
Pogacar ‘super happy’ with Stage 13 time trial win
02:52
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
10:47
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 2
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
01:09
JT’s birdie putt somehow doesn’t fall
03:37
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue