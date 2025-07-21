 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open
Vasek Pospisil retiring from tennis after a career that included a Wimbledon doubles title
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves
Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Detroit’s Tarik Skubal making a bid for a Cy Young repeat. He’d be the first in AL to do that since 2000

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

U.S. women's water polo falls to Greece in semis

July 21, 2025 10:49 AM
The U.S. women's water polo team suffered a 14-10 defeat to Greece in the semifinals at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Related Videos

oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in Game 2
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at worlds
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
KLWorlds.jpg
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
LMFly.jpg
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
oly_cumen_chasinggold_korecoryfeature.jpg
03:26
Duluth is unofficial curling capital of America
nbc_bwoa_1yearcomp_250626.jpg
01:59
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfst15_250720.jpg
33:04
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 15
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win