nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Watch Now

NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling

July 17, 2025 01:09 PM
Mike Florio dives into another grievance ruling that was concealed by the NFL and NFLPA and discusses his continued reporting with Pablo Torre on the matter.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
5:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
2:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
1:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
3:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
4:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
6:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
5:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
6:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
2:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
