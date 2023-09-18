 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2.jpg
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
nbc_pl_postmatchanalysis_230918.jpg
Can Pochettino turn the corner at Chelsea?
nbc_berry_wkndwarriorsv2_230918.jpg
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2.jpg
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
nbc_pl_postmatchanalysis_230918.jpg
Can Pochettino turn the corner at Chelsea?
nbc_berry_wkndwarriorsv2_230918.jpg
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Penn State D stands tall while Allar struggles

September 18, 2023 01:40 PM
Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry and Ahmed Fareed look at how the Penn State defense stepped up when quarterback Drew Allar had trouble finding his rhythm.