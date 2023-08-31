 Skip navigation
Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Underdog GB&I Walker Cup team have winning history at St. Andrews
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Progressing in the playoffs can come down to a single point

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpreview_230831.jpg
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_wrightcommanders_230831.jpg
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PSU's Ellis discusses leadership and state pride

August 31, 2023 11:49 AM
Penn State safety Keaton Ellis sits down with Ahmed Fareed to discuss growing up in State College, being named a team captain and what being from Pennsylvania means to him.