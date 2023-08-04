Putting work pays off for Stark in Scotland

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Putting work pays off for Stark in Scotland
August 4, 2023 01:03 PM
Maja Stark recaps her Round 2 performance at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and elaborates on the extra focus she has put into her putting game.
Close Ad