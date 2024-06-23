Crouser continues dominance for 3rd Olympic berth

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Sha’Carri shimmers in 100m at Track & Field Trials
Baldwin wins decathlon, Ziemek, Williams join team
Moore wins women’s triple jump at Olympic Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Sha’Carri shimmers in 100m at Track & Field Trials
Baldwin wins decathlon, Ziemek, Williams join team
Moore wins women’s triple jump at Olympic Trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Crouser continues dominance for 3rd Olympic berth
June 22, 2024 11:14 PM
Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser booked his spot in Paris with a season's best throw of 22.84m and will aim to become the first man to win three straight shot put gold medals.
Close Ad