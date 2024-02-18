 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
QATAR-DOHA-SWIMMING-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
QATAR-DOHA-SWIMMING-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Crouser looking to threepeat shot put in Paris

February 18, 2024 11:37 AM
Ryan Crouser discusses his performance at the 2024 U.S. Indoor Championships, looks back at his 2023 showing in Budapest and outlines his big goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.