Crouser looking to threepeat shot put in Paris

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Crouser looking to threepeat shot put in Paris
February 18, 2024 11:37 AM
Ryan Crouser discusses his performance at the 2024 U.S. Indoor Championships, looks back at his 2023 showing in Budapest and outlines his big goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Close Ad