Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Four
AIG Women’s Open prize money: Full purse payout from St. Andrews
BMW Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy hits shoeless shot off the rocks after breaking driver shaft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Michigan at Michigan State
Michigan receives its formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
nbc_imsa_michelinvirginia_240825.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dixon's race at Portland ends as soon as it begins

August 25, 2024 03:49 PM
Scott Dixon's chase for a seventh IndyCar championship takes a big hit after crashing out of the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland on Lap 1.