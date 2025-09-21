Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. wins most gold medals in World Track and Field Championships history after relay titles
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cole Hocker wins 5000m at World Championships to avoid U.S. distance shutout
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. wins most gold medals in World Track and Field Championships history after relay titles
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cole Hocker wins 5000m at World Championships to avoid U.S. distance shutout
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
September 21, 2025 07:52 AM
Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Jermaine Defoe take a tour of Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, with Chiefs legend Christian "The Nigerian Nightmare" Okoye.
Related Videos
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
10:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
01:51
Sanchez sent off for taking down Mbeumo
09:30
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
01:34
Okoye describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Fan Fest
12:19
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 5
13:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leeds United Matchweek 5
02:53
Pressure mounts on Potter after loss to Palace
01:04
Van Hecke’s own goal brings Spurs level
Latest Clips
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
09:46
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
12:35
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
09:46
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
26:08
HLs: SMX World Championship Finals, Las Vegas
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
01:04
Country star Zimmerman checks in from SMX Finals
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400m final
02:20
Cianciarulo takes you around SMX Las Vegas track
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100m final
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue