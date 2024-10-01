Watch Now
Assessing Palmer's rise to stardom at Chelsea
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at Cole Palmer's statistical excellence since joining Chelsea from Manchester City.
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
Relive James Justin's outstanding volley for Leicester City against Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 6.
How Tottenham ran riot against Manchester United
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves analyze how Spurs were able to have so much success against a Manchester United side that struggled to maintain possession and control for 90 minutes.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 6.
Tottenham made Manchester United ‘look bad’
Ian Wright and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend
Ian Wright explains why Gabriel Martinelli, despite his goal-scoring struggles for the Gunners, has a critical role to play for Arsenal if they want to hoist the Premier League title this season.
Chelsea’s Palmer ‘absolutely clinical’ v. Brighton
Ian Wright praises Cole Palmer's historic four-goal performance for Chelsea in the Blues' thrilling 4-2 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
PL RAW: Superior Spurs surprise Man United in rout
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford as Tottenham didn't let their foot off the gas against Manchester United in a dominant Matchweek 6 victory.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 6 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 6 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Examining Man United’s tactical shape v. Tottenham
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves take a look at the system Erik ten Hag put into place for Manchester United against Tottenham in Matchweek 6.
PL Update: Bournemouth upend Southampton
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Stephen Warnock analyze Bournemouth's dominant 3-1 victory against Southampton at the Vitality Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 6.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 6 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.