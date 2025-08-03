 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fernandes' penalty puts Man United up 1-0

August 3, 2025 05:25 PM
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes opened up the scoring in Atlanta, drilling a penalty kick to put the Red Devils up 1-0 over Everton during the Premier League Summer Series.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250803.jpg
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_unitedthirdgoalv2_250730.jpg
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
dorgu_copy.jpg
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_manugoal_250730.jpg
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_richardmasters_250730.jpg
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
nbc_pl_wesbrown_250730.jpg
02:14
Brown hopeful Mount can break through at Man Utd
nbc_pl_rubensound_250730.jpg
01:47
Amorim: Man United ‘need to be careful’ with Cunha
nbc_pl_harrymaguire_250730.jpg
02:22
Maguire: Man United need to play a ‘more patient’
nbc_pl_evertonwesthamhls_250730.jpg
09:14
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton
nbc_pl_fulkrugsound_250730.jpg
01:24
Fullkrug reflects on West Ham’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
lucas_goal_copy.jpg
01:15
Paqueta brings West Ham level against Everton

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
54
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
01:23
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
nbc_imsa_eng_del_intrv_250803.jpg
01:37
Eng: Road America win ‘a big relief’ for Team RLL
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
oly_atm400h_usatf_raibenjamin_250803.jpg
04:33
Benjamin reigns in men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene
oly_atw400h_usatf_dalilahmuhammad_250803.jpg
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
oly_atm800_usatf_donavanbrazier_250803.jpg
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
oly_atw800_usatf_roisinwillis_250803.jpg
05:22
Willis wins women’s 800m in Eugene
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_imsa_intrv_gold_250803.jpg
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
tdfstagenine.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 9
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_imsa_lambo_extended_250803.jpg
19:43
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
nbc_imsa_porschera_250803.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
nbc_imsa_mustang_extended_250803.jpg
16:56
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww400im_womens400medley_250803.jpg
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
oly_swm400im_mens400medley_250803.jpg
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
oly_swm1500f_mens1500free_250803.jpg
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
nbc_tdf_femmesstage8_250802.jpg
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
WeathertechQuals__996011.jpg
13:10
Qualifying highlights: Motul SportsCar Grand Prix