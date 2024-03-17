Watch Now
Moyes: 'Not much' Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
West Ham United manager David Moyes shares his thoughts on VAR's role in his side's draw against Aston Villa at London Stadium.
Up Next
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's pressing questions ahead of the international break next weekend, including a quick look ahead to the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
Emery happy with effort in second half v. West Ham
Emery happy with effort in second half v. West Ham
Aston Villa Unai Emery shares his main takeaways from his side's frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 29.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 29
Look back on West Ham and Aston Villa's feisty affair at London Stadium where both sides share the spoils following a controversial end to the match where VAR played a major role in the final result of the match.
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze West Ham's controversial draw against Aston Villa, where VAR played a major role late in the second half as both sides share the points at London Stadium.
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against West Ham and discuss Villa's outlook after dropping points in consecutive weeks.
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
Zaniolo tucks away Villa's equalizer v. West Ham
Nicolo Zaniolo finds space inside the box and blasts Aston Villa level against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Antonio’s header gives West Ham lead v. Villa
Antonio's header gives West Ham lead v. Villa
West Ham finally get on the board as Michail Antonio's diving header finds the back of the net to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at London Stadium.
Forest ‘will probably get a points deduction’
Forest 'will probably get a points deduction'
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Nottingham Forest's potential points deduction for an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding Eddie Howe's future as manager at Newcastle as the Magpies continue to struggle this season.
Fulham’s Robinson blitzes Tottenham’s defending
Fulham's Robinson blitzes Tottenham's defending
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze Fulham's attacking full-back play led by Antonee Robinson, who feasted on Tottenham's lackluster defending at Craven Cottage.
PL Update: Fulham shock Tottenham
PL Update: Fulham shock Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap Saturday's slate of action including Fulham's stunning win over Tottenham, Burnley's monumental win over Brentford