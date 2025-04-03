Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

April 3, 2025 04:13 PM
Cole Palmer's cross finds a wide open Enzo Fernandez inside the box, where the Argentinian international heads Chelsea 1-0 in front at Stamford Bridge.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:12
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bhaavl_250402.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
nbc_pl_soucry_250402.jpg
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_bouvipshl_250402.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvlchilites_250402.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead

Latest Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_ffhh_11to30qbrankings_250403.jpg
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_250403.jpg
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
nbc_csu_sarkisiandraftprospects_250403.jpg
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects