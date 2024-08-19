Watch Now
Vardy fires Leicester City level v. Tottenham
Who else but Jamie Vardy? The Leicester City legend gets the Foxes back on level terms against Spurs in the second half at King Power Stadium.
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
James Maddison whips a ball in across the box where Pedro Porro manages to guide his header into the back of the net to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Portman Road Stadium as Liverpool, under Arne Slot's tutelage, take care of business against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 1.
Lavia: Chelsea did ‘some very good things’ v. City
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Romeo Lavia following his first Premier League start for Chelsea in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debrief the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season on-site from Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
For the first time this season, Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 1.
PL Update: Manchester City stifle Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap a busy Sunday in the Premier League, where Brentford edged out Crystal Palace for three points at the Gtech before Manchester City upended Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joins the desk after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Chelsea and explains why this season feels different than previous ones.
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dominant display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
Kovacic analyzes Manchester City’s win v. Chelsea
Mateo Kovacic joins the desk following Manchester City's impressive 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca: Chelsea going in ‘the right direction’
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca joins the pitchside desk following his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 1
Manchester City begin their title defense with a dominant display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.