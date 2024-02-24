Watch Now
Mateta's penalty gives Palace 3-0 lead v. Burnley
Things go bad from worse for 10-men Burnley as Jean-Philippe Mateta converts from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 for the Eagles at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
Watch full match highlights from Burnley's visit to Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace took advantage of 10-men Burnley en route to a comfortable three-goal victory to give Oliver Glasner his first win as their manager.
Foden tucks away Man City’s opener v. Bournemouth
Manchester City get on the board thanks to Phil Foden's tap in from short range to give his side a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 26
Look back on Aston Villa's six-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest where Douglas Luiz's brace proved to be the difference for his side at Villa Park in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 26
Relive Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United where Alex Iwobi stole three points for the Cottagers late in the second half at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Everton Matchweek 26
Look back on Everton's tussle with Brighton, where a late Lewis Dunk header was enough to salvage a point for the Seagulls at the Amex in Matchweek 26.
Fulham upset inconsistent Manchester United
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Fulham's stunning 2-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Iwobi stuns Man United with late winner for Fulham
Fulham steal all three points against Manchester United thanks to Alex Iwobi's 97th-minute winner at Old Trafford.
Dunk’s header puts Brighton level against Everton
Lewis Dunk salvages a point for 10-men Brighton as his header beats Jordan Pickford to make it 1-1 against Everton at the Amex.
Maguire equalizes for Manchester United v. Fulham
Harry Maguire puts Manchester United back on level terms against Fulham late in the second half at Old Trafford.
Gilmour sent off for dangerous tackle v. Everton
Brighton go down to 10 men following Billy Gilmour's dangerous tackle against Everton that results in a straight red card in the second half at the Amex.
Branthwaite rockets Everton in front of Brighton
Jarrad Branthwaite stuns the Brighton faithful at the Amex as Everton take a shock 1-0 lead over the Seagulls in the second half.