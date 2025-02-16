Liverpool avoid 'more drama' with win over Wolves

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
What could have been for some on last lap of Daytona 500 proved perfect for William Byron
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zep26nrtmqaqtptnls3u
Ranking the top five portal QB classes
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/so4zzwcvheygyzxijwwl
Minnesota lands a commitment from three-star DB Justin Hopkins
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Debating common vs. silly mistakes in Supercross
nbc_moto_t24_cooperwebb_251702.jpg
Is 450SX title Webb’s to lose after Detroit win?
max_levi_red_flag.jpg
Villopoto: Anstie ‘robbed’ of Detroit 250SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
What could have been for some on last lap of Daytona 500 proved perfect for William Byron
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zep26nrtmqaqtptnls3u
Ranking the top five portal QB classes
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/so4zzwcvheygyzxijwwl
Minnesota lands a commitment from three-star DB Justin Hopkins
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Debating common vs. silly mistakes in Supercross
nbc_moto_t24_cooperwebb_251702.jpg
Is 450SX title Webb’s to lose after Detroit win?
max_levi_red_flag.jpg
Villopoto: Anstie ‘robbed’ of Detroit 250SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Liverpool avoid 'more drama' with win over Wolves

February 16, 2025 11:06 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Liverpool's narrow 2-1 victory against Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kulusveski_250216.jpg
4:06
Kulusevski: ‘I’m a huge fan of Vicario!’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw25allgoals_250216.jpg
15:37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_250216.jpg
5:44
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea declining under Maresca?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_250216.jpg
23:48
PL Update: Liverpool survive Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manuspurshl_250216.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimint_250216.jpg
3:01
Amorim not worried about Man United job security
Now Playing
nbc_pl_Postecoglouint_250216.jpg
5:29
Postecoglou shares takeaways from win over Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maddisonint_250216.jpg
4:21
Maddison: ‘I know I can be the difference here’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manutalk_250216.jpg
2:01
Is Manchester United too big of a job for Amorim?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgame_250216.jpg
1:07
Spurs get ‘big-time’ win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250216.jpg
1:31
Maddison slots home Spurs’ opener v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arneint_250216.jpg
1:21
Slot: Liverpool showed ‘great fighting spirit’
Now Playing