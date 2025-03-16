 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Merino heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

March 16, 2025 09:52 AM
Arsenal's set-piece magic continues as Mikel Merino punishes Chelsea's poor defending with a floating header to the backpost to make it 1-0 at the Emirates.