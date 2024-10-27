 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_241027_720x405_2383456323599.jpg
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241027.jpg
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cptothl_241027.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham MWK 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_241027_720x405_2383456323599.jpg
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241027.jpg
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cptothl_241027.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham MWK 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool

October 27, 2024 01:19 PM
A delicious cross from Declan Rice finds the head of Mikel Merino, who turns in Arsenal's second goal of the first half against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_241027_720x405_2383456323599.jpg
0:48
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241027.jpg
1:43
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cptothl_241027.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham MWK 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whumu_241027.jpg
12:00
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chenew_241027.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241027.jpg
1:18
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241027.jpg
6:10
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241027.jpg
1:27
Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241027.jpg
1:21
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matetagoal_241027.jpg
1:20
Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_241027.jpg
2:54
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241027.jpg
1:33
Jackson blasts Chelsea in front of Newcastle
Now Playing