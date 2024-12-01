Watch Now
Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead over City
Mohamed Salah coolly tucks away his attempt from the penalty spot to send Anfield into hysterics as Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half.
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Manchester City are reeling as Mohamed Salah threads his pass through the eye of a needle to find Cody Gakpo to make it 1-0 for Liverpool at Anfield.
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Fulham go down to 10 men after Tom Cairney picks up his second yellow card late in the second half against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Fulham MWK 13
Relive Spurs' back-and-forth battle against Fulham from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 13
Relive Chelsea's comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge to keep pace with the top of the table in Matchweek 13.
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's win over Aston Villa and discuss Manchester United's drubbing of Everton in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 13
Ruben Amorim's hot start to life in Manchester continues as the Red Devils rout Everton in a dominant 4-0 win at Old Trafford in Matchweek 13.
Palmer’s curler gives Chelsea 3-0 lead over Villa
Cole Palmer seals the victory for the Blues with a powerful left-footed finish to make it 3-0 against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Cairney’s belter puts Fulham level v. Spurs
Fulham are back on level terms thanks to Tom Cairney's powerful first-time strike from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Johnson volleys Spurs in front of Fulham
Timo Werner's perfectly-weighted cross finds Brennan Johnson at the far post for a strong finish to give Spurs a 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Zirkzee tucks away Man United’s fourth v. Everton
Amad Diallo does it himself with a brilliant solo effort to win the ball back before setting up Joshua Zirzkee for his second goal of the match to give Manchester United a 4-0 lead against Everton.
Rashford’s brace puts Man United 3-0 up v. Everton
Manchester United are flying as Marcus Rashford scores his second goal of the first half to give the Red Devils a commanding 3-0 lead against Everton at Old Trafford.