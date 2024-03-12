 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

PL RAW: Liverpool, Man City keep title hopes alive

March 12, 2024 12:02 PM
Soak in the sights and sounds from Anfield, where Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp faced off for the final time in the Premier League.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
7:35
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_totvastonvilla_240312.jpg
8:35
Tottenham the Premier League’s ‘most fluid team’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_havertzarsenal_240312.jpg
17:29
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz’s emergence
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livvmancity_240314.jpg
14:57
Liverpool lifted by ‘Anfield factor’ v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everytouchpalmervnew_240312.jpg
8:42
Every touch: Ice-cold Palmer dazzles v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240311.jpg
3:43
Examining Liverpool’s press v. Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_240311.jpg
3:41
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘need to keep pushing’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240311.jpg
4:16
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_240311.jpg
15:09
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
2:26
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
1:25
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
2:02
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
Now Playing