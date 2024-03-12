Watch Now
PL RAW: Liverpool, Man City keep title hopes alive
Soak in the sights and sounds from Anfield, where Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp faced off for the final time in the Premier League.
Ten Hag 'is not the right man' for Man United
Ten Hag 'is not the right man' for Man United
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester United's performance in a 2-0 win against Everton and debate over the Red Devils' style of play under Erik ten Hag.
Tottenham the Premier League's 'most fluid team'
Tottenham the Premier League's 'most fluid team'
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Tottenham's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz's emergence
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz's emergence
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's win against Brentford and discuss the impact that Kai Havertz has had made recently under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.
Liverpool lifted by 'Anfield factor' v. Man City
Liverpool lifted by 'Anfield factor' v. Man City
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe dissect Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City and share their key takeaways from an entertaining draw at Anfield.
Every touch: Ice-cold Palmer dazzles v. Newcastle
Every touch: Ice-cold Palmer dazzles v. Newcastle
Cole Palmer continues to shine in a starring role at Chelsea as he registered a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Examining Liverpool's press v. Manchester City
Examining Liverpool's press v. Manchester City
Stephen Warnock hits the tactics board to examine Liverpool's press in the first half and second half of their showdown against Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Pochettino: Chelsea 'need to keep pushing'
Pochettino: Chelsea 'need to keep pushing'
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
Paul Burmeister, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Newcastle and hear from some of the players and coaches from the match.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 28 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Marc Cucurella joins Paul Burmeister and the chaps to recap Chelsea's 3-2 win over Newcastle and shares the outlook for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino moving forward.
Howe reflects on 'strange game' against Chelsea
Howe reflects on 'strange game' against Chelsea
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 28.