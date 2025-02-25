Watch Now
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a busy Wednesday slate in Matchweek 27, including Chelsea's win over Southampton, Crystal Palace's win against Aston Villa, and more.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
Don't miss full-match highlights from Southampton's trip to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 27.
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Eberechi Eze shares fond memories of two Crystal Palace legends, Ian Wright and Mark Bright and takes a look back at their storied careers.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Look back on full-match highlights from Brighton's Matchweek 27 fixture with Bournemouth at the Amex.
Welbeck: Brighton ‘ran their socks off’ in win
Danny Welbeck reflects on Brighton's 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Amex in Matchweek 27.
Cucurella blasts Chelsea 4-0 ahead of Southampton
The rout is on as Tyrique George finds Marc Cucurella inside the box for a simple finish to give the Blues a 4-0 lead over the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Wolves 1, Fulham 2 Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's Matchweek 27 showdown with Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Villa MWK 27
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa's visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Matchweek 27.
Mateta: When Wharton plays. I can score every game
Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta discuss Crystal Palace's impressive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in Matchweek 27.
Palace show ‘ambition’ in 4-1 rout of Aston Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's eye-opening victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 27.
Colwill heads Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Levi Colwill's towering header finds the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the Blues against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah makes it 4-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
Eddie Nketiah adds the icing on the cake for Crystal Palace as he taps in his side's fourth goal against Aston Villa.