PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
The PST Extra crew looks ahead to the 2024-25 Premier League season, picking their top contenders for the title race, relegation and more.
Man City massive road favorites against Chelsea
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze how Chelsea's turbulent offseason makes them underdogs at home in Matchweek 1 against Manchester City.
Ipswich Town’s PL return, 22 years in the making
Ed Sheeran and the Ipswich Town faithful reflect on their club's top-flight roots and their long-awaited return to the Premier League after a two-decade absence.
Five of the best Premier League matches ever
Look back on five of the best matches in Premier League history ahead of Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 season.
Best opening weekend goals in PL history
Relive the most memorable goals from Matchweek 1 in the Premier League's storied history.
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber discusses his rehabilitation from an ACL injury, explaining how he is motivated to help the club in the upcoming season.
Premier League’s ‘Big Six’s’ transfer needs
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the transfer needs of the “Big Six” Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Most shocking misses of the 2023-24 PL season
Relive the most head-scratching misses in front of goal from the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Is Man United retaining ten Hag the right move?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola analyze Manchester United's decision to retain Erik ten Hag despite a season of uncertainty and lackluster performances.
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
From Cole Palmer's under the radar move from Manchester to Stamford Bridge and Declan Rice's blockbuster transfer from West Ham to Arsenal, take a look back at the best signings from the past Premier League season.
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Take a look back at all of Erling Haaland's 27 Premier League goals in just his second season at Manchester City.
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
Relive the season that was in the Premier League with the 25 most show-stopping goals.