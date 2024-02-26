Watch Now
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside
NBC Sports' own Tim Howard features in "PL Stories: Kicks and Culture Stateside," coming Feb. 27.
Up Next
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
Liverpool's Carabao Cup win 'a massive statement'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Silva 'has lots of upside' as Fulham's manager
Robbie Earle explains why Fulham manager Marco Silva is his underappreciated performer of the week following the Cottagers' upset win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Kelleher was 'tremendous' for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Caoimhin Kelleher is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stunning display for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
Examining Watkins’ ‘special’ movement
Examining Watkins' 'special' movement
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ollie Watkins' off-ball movement for Aston Villa, and examines how Watkins is able to create space and create chances under Unai Emery's tutelage.
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
PL Update: Wolves edge past Sheffield United
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Wolves' narrow 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at the Molineux in Matchweek 26.
Lemina praises Sarabia’s performance v. Blades
Lemina praises Sarabia's performance v. Blades
Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia speak to the media following Wolves' 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweeek 26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Blades Matchweeek 26
Relive Wolves' tussle with Sheffield United in Matchweek 26, where Pablo Sarabia's header in the first half was enough to guide Wolves to victory at the Molineux.
Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United
Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United
Sheffield United's strong start to the first half is spoiled by Pablo Sarabia's powerful header to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Blades at the Molineux.
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss the latest news regarding Liverpool's search for a new sporting director, and their search of a new manager this summer.
Neto ‘attracting a lot of interest’ from PL clubs
Neto 'attracting a lot of interest' from PL clubs
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Pedro Neto's future at Wolves as his stellar season under Gary O'Neil continues to attract headlines and interest from other Premier League clubs.
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday slate, including Arsenal's rout of Newcastle, Fulham's upset at Old Trafford, Manchester City's win over Bournemouth, and more.