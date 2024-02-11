 Skip navigation
Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McTominay gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Aston Vila

February 11, 2024 01:19 PM
Scott McTominay does it again as he scores late in the second half for Manchester United to give his side a 2-1 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
8:19
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
1:02
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_championreaction_240211.jpg
2:02
Man United’s setup was ‘clever’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgamediscussion_240211.jpg
2:05
Man United ‘got the job done’ against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240211.jpg
1:19
Luiz equalizes for Aston Villa against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
1:30
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240211.jpg
1:42
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuars_240211.jpg
11:53
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_arsgoal6_240211.jpg
1:38
Rice’s screamer gives Arsenal 6-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240211.jpg
1:15
Saka’s brace gives Arsenal 5-0 lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_240211.jpg
1:06
Trossard powers Arsenal 4-0 in front of West Ham
