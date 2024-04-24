Watch Now
Van Dijk questions effort in loss to Everton
Virgil van Dijk sounds off following Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside Derby.
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, where Everton shocked Liverpool, Man United survived a scare against Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace upended Newcastle.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 35
Liverpool's Premier League title hopes took a massive hit as Everton come out of the 244th edition Merseyside Derby victorious at Goodison Park.
Dyche praises Everton’s energy v. Liverpool
Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts to his side's 2-0 upset win over Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Klopp: Liverpool ‘were not good enough’ v. Everton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's critical 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park and discusses the Reds' title chances moving forward.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
Antoine Semenyo got the Cherries on the board early in the first half and they never looked back as 10-men Bournemouth move to the top half of the table following a narrow win over Wolves at the Molineux.
Pickford: Everton ‘thoroughly deserved’ derby win
Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin speak to the media following Everton's surprise 2-0 win over Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Everton deal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Everton's stunning 2-0 upset victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Man Utd v. Sheffield United MWK 35
Relive Manchester United's six-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where Bruno Fernandes' brace and play-making abilities led the Red Devils to a comeback win over the Blades at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 35
Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace was enough to guide Crystal Palace to their third win in a row in an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park
Mateta’s brace doubles Palace’s lead v. Newcastle
Jean-Philippe Mateta doubles his tally and makes it 2-0 for the Eagles against the Magpies late in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Hojlund makes it 4-2 for Man United v. Blades
Bruno Fernandes finds a darting Rasmus Hojlund, who finds the back of the net from close range to give Manchester United a 4-2 lead over Sheffield United at Old Trafford.