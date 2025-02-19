 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_250219.jpg
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_250219.jpg
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool's draw with Villa

February 19, 2025 04:50 PM
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's draw with Aston Villa.
Up Next
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
1:50
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
2:50
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_250219.jpg
4:52
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
1:07
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
0:39
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
1:09
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250219.jpg
1:03
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_250218.jpg
25:48
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250218.jpg
27:32
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_bhacounterche_251802.jpg
4:26
How Brighton countered Chelsea’s unusual set-up
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250218.jpg
14:44
Man City looked ‘rejuvenated’ against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_artetawithouthavertz_251802.jpg
3:07
How Arteta adapted without Havertz
Now Playing